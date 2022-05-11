Yesterday Apple announced that the iPod touch is being discontinued. Now 9to5Mac reports that it’s completely sold out in the Apple’s online U.S. store.

From the article: As for other countries like Brazil, Canada, France, and the UK, you can still find some iPod touch models available at the Apple Online Store. It seems that Apple only has a few units left in stock, so it shouldn’t take long before the iPod touch disappears worldwide.

The original iPod was introduced over 20 years ago. It’s been through various iterations, but the product is apparently going to be part of history, though Apple’ says its spirit “lives on” in the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, HomePod mini, and Apple TV.

