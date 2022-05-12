Christine Lin has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Surfside Girls from Apple TV+ in a recurring role, according to Deadline. No word on what role she’ll play.

About ‘Surfside Girls’

The 10-episode show is a a live-action kids and family series based on the best-selling Top Shelf Productions (IDW Publishing) graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell.

Here’s how the series is described: “Surfside Girls” is an adventure series about two best friends, Jade (Miya Cech) and Sam (Yaya Gosselin), who are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive head first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside’s beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Because together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside… and maybe they’ll help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way.

