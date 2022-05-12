Actor-comedian Ken Jeong is set as a new series regular for the second season of Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty.”

On March 3, Apple TV+ announced an early season two renewal of the series. Created and directed by Miller, “The Afterparty” is a series centered on a murder mystery each season. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. The first season was set at a high school reunion party.

Season 2 will revolve around a murder at a wedding. Sam Richardson, joined by Zoe Chao, reprising their respective roles as Aniq and Zoe, will take on lead duties solving the crime, with Tiffany Haddish back as Detective Danner.

