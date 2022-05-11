Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Betty Gabriel (“Get Out”), Will Harrison (“Daisy Jones & The Six”), Hamish Linklater “(Midnight Mass”), Damian O’Hare (“Perry Mason”), Patton Oswalt (“Gaslit”), and Lili Taylor (Outer Range) join previously announced leads Tobias Menzies, Lovie Simone and Matt Walsh in Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series, “Manhunt,” reports Deadline.

Menzies plays Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy.

Flynn plays Eddie Stanton Jr., a war department clerk and son of Edwin Stanton (Menzies). Gabriel portrays Elizabeth “Lizzie” Keckley, a famous fashion designer and friend of Mary Lincoln. Harrison is David Herold, John Wilkes Booth’s (Boyle) accomplice. Linklater portrays Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States of America. O’Hare is Thomas Eckert, Stanton’s right hand man and a telegraph expert. Oswalt portrays Detective Lafayette Baker’ a war department investigator. Taylor plays Mary Lincoln, the wife of President Abraham Lincoln and former First Lady of the United States of America.

About ‘Manhunt’

Here’s how the limited series is described: Based on James Swanson’s book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer,” the series is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced Lionsgate, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The Apple series is described as part historical fiction and part conspiracy thriller and will center around the aftermath of the first American Presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans.

It will also feature Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt, and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related