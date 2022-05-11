Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From iMore: Apple’s main supplier of chips including its A-series iPhone chips and Apple silicon is planning another price hike that will take effect in 2023.

° From MacRumors: After showing off the world’s first iPhone with a fully functional USB-C port last year, engineering student Ken Pillonel has now created custom AirPods with a USB-C charging case instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.

° From Adobe: Adobe has announced new features for Photoshop for iPad, including Content-Aware Fill, Remove Background, and Select Subject Portrait.

° From AppleInsider: Western Digital has unveiled a new SanDisk SSD ecosystem that’s designed to be modular and to meet the needs of professional creators.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chris Cohen, chief technology officer for FiLMiC, discusses the new partnership with Frame.io.

