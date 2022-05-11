mophie has announced speedport wall chargers made with Gallium Nitride (GaN). The lineup includes (with mophie’s descriptions:

speedport 30 (US$44.95, pictured) – Get rid of big, bulky power adapters. Designed for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air charging, the speedport 30W GaN wall charger provides fast, powerful charging in an ultra-compact design for travel, home, and office. Featuring folding prongs, the speedport 30 is significantly smaller than most non-GaN chargers. The product includes a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable.

speedport 67 ($69.95) – The speedport 67 delivers up to a maximum shared output of 67W of fast charging power via two USB-C ports1. Designed for iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro charging, this product includes a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable and features folding prongs so it fits more easily in your pocket or bag.

The mophie speedport 30 and speedport 67 are available now on Apple.com and ZAGG.com. Each charger includes a two-year warranty.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related