The global refurbished smartphone market grew 15% year-over-year in 2021, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple’s iPhone led with more than 40% share in the global market, adds the research group.

Samsung was a distant second but growing in volume. Chinese brands saw a growth spurt in select markets like China and India. The Latin America and India markets registered the highest growth.

Counterpoint says that refurbished models are increasingly being sold through carriers in mature markets. However, retail channels are growing in most key countries.

