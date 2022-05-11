Apple Watch shipments in India grew 104% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022 with the Series 7 variants contributing two-thirds of the shipments, according to Counterpoint Research. It continued to lead the premium segment (>INR 30,000, >$400) with over 87% share, adds the research group.

India’s smartwatch market grew 173% year-over-year in the January-March quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. The research group says this is attributed to growing consumer interest, multiple launches during the quarter and the availability of various discount offers and promotions.

“The top three brands captured 60% share in Q1 2022,” says Research Analyst Harshit Rastogi. “Noise led the overall smartwatch market driven by its value-for-money offerings, the addition of relevant features to its product portfolio and emphasis on the Make-in-India scheme. Fire-Boltt emerged as the second-largest player for the first time due to its focus on affordability and the introduction of feature-packed products.”

