Apple TV+ head of film marketing strategy JP Richards has resigned, according to Variety.

The article said he notified his team of his departure on Wednesday morning and is purportedly circling several new opportunities. Apple is expected to name his replacement in the coming weeks, after narrowing down finalists, per Variety.

During his tenure, the studio released films including Tom Holland’s “Cherry,” the landmark best picture Oscar winner “CODA,” Tom Hanks’ sci-fi adventure “Finch,” the staged musical “Come From Away,” and the Mahershala Ali drama “Swan Song.”

Apple TV+ named Richards head of film marketing in January 2021. He came to the tech giant after leaving his position as co-president of Worldwide Marketing at Warner Bros.

