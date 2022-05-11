Apple TV+ announced today the guest star lineup and released the trailer for season three of Daytime Emmy Award-winning kids and family series “Helpsters,” premiering globally on Friday, May 27.

About ‘Helpsters’

The third season features appearances by Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, André De Shields, Judy Gold, Jordan Carlos, Shakina Nayfack, Yasha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Cruz Kayne, Glo Tavarez, Jerah Milligan, Alex Song-Xia, Jo Firestone and Tessa Claire Hersh, and music from Grammy Award nominee Japanese Breakfast, Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown and Claud.

“Helpsters” is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” featuring Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a day at the beach, inventing a new machine, or learning how to line dance, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

