As noted by The Apple Post, Apple has launched a limited-time, trade-in offer for Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches and iPad in select geographies (sorry, but not the U.S.)

The promotion starts today and runs through May 31. It’s available in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, and France. In the UK, Apple is offering up to £50 of extra trade-in credit for specific ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ models and up to £30 for certain Mac and Apple Watch models. Apple is automatically applying for the additional trade-in credit during the process.

