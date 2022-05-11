Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that the 2023 iPhone will ditch the Lightning port and go with a USB-C port.

“USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support,” he says. “It’s expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories’ adoption of USB-C ports.”

Chances this rumor is true, according to the Sellers Research Group (that’s me): 90%. It makes sense. USB-C fast charging would allow an iPhone to charge from 0-50% in roughly 30 minutes. Other rumors about the 2023 iPhone (the iPhone 15):

° Samsung Display is developing a new under-panel camera technology that Apple plans to use to hide Face ID under the display on “iPhone 15 Pro” models.

° Some models will sport OLED LTOP displays. LTPO technology allows for a 120Hz variable refresh rate on the screen.

° Some models will pack a periscope lens with a 5x optical zoom. Periscope lenses allow for greater optical zoom by bouncing light inside the phone off a mirror before passing it through another smaller lens which can be moved closer and further away from the sensor, amplifying the light even more.

