Seventy-five percent of podcast listeners were happy with the purchase they had made from podcast ads, a study from Voices, a voice marketplace.

YouTube (58%), Spotify (54%), and Apple Podcasts (41%) were the top three preferred platforms for podcasts, while Audible (15%), Spotify (21%) and Sticher (21%) were the platforms that had the lowest percentage of listeners annoyed by ads.

The Voices study used survey data from 1,002 podcast listeners in the U.S. Respondents ranged from 18 to 69 years old with an average age of 31. Fifty-four percent of respondents identified as male, while 46% identified as female. Here are some highlights from the survey:

Over 70% of listeners preferred that ads were read live during recording rather than played as a pre-produced segment.

Almost 53% wanted their podcast ads read by the host.

3 out of 5 podcast listeners would like the ability to interact with the ads and trusted the endorsements of their favorite podcasts.

More than 50% of the survey respondents said they listen to podcasts regularly, which is a major milestone considering 22% of Americans didn’t know what a podcast was in 2006.

News (39%), Politics (37%) and True Crime (37%) were the top 3 preferred podcast genres.

The biggest podcast ad pet peeves were: It interrupts the podcast’s flow (56%), too repetitive (56%) and too excessive (50%).

Fifty Two percent of Gen Zers have purchased something after hearing a podcast ad, compare that to 42% of millennials.

