9to5Mac reports that some users of the 2021 MacBook Pro are seeing — or, rather, hearing — audio issues. Namely, the speaker are crackling and popping when there’s any sound output being played.

Multiple complaints can be found on the Apple Community forum and also on Reddit. The issue, as described by the affected users, happens randomly when there’s a song, video, or any audio playing on the MacBook. The popping sound becomes more noticeable when the volume level is high or has high-pitch sounds.

9to5Mac notes that Apple hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem — o if it could be a hardware or software issue.

