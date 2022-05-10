Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series “The New Look,” reports Variety.

Here’s how ‘The New Look’ is described: Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Ben Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Juliette Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Williams will play the role of Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister and Medal of Honor winner for Courage in the cause of Freedom. She’s best known for playing Arya Stark in the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” She starred in all eight seasons of the series, earning two Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama in the process.

