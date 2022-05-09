Lior Raz (“Fauda”) and Jason Isaacs (“Good Sam,” “The Patriot”) have been tapped to star opposite Tom Holland in “The Crowded Room” for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

About ‘The Crowded Room’

Here’s how the series is described: “The Crowded Room” is a seasonal anthology that will be produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) set to write and executive produce.

The series will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology’s 10-episode first season is a ] thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

Isaacs plays Jack Lamb, a friend of Danny’s biological father and Yitzhak’s employer. Raz portrays Yitzhak, Danny’s landlord, who becomes an important figure in his life.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related