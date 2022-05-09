Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From DigiTimes: MacBook Pro shipments are “seriously delayed” by China lockdowns.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has formally told Australian authorities that it has “serious concerns” with proposed App Store antitrust conclusions, while Google says they could cause “unintended harm.”

° From 9to5Mac: Apple remote working is proving vital in China despite the company’s return-to-office policy in the US.

° From Automotive News Europe: BWM is shipping cars without CarPlay and Android functional due to a change in chip suppliers. However, customers are promised to be able to get this functionality via an over-the-air update “by the end of June at the latest.”

° From iMore: There’s now a way for everyone to run CarPlay on their Tesla display, but it’s going to take some work and hardware to make it happen.

° From 9News: Apple’s AirTag helped an Australian man track and recover items valued at $7,000.

