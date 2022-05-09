Apple has updated its WWDC 2022 website for developers so developers can apply to attend a special all-day event on June 6.

Attending the event is free and open to members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and are non-transferrable.

Developers must submit requests from 9 a.m. (Pacific) on May 9 at 9:00 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Pacific) on May 11. They’ll be notified of their status by 6 p.m. (Pacific) on May 12.

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format (as it has since the global COVID pandemic) from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend.

WWDC22 will, of course, showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

For the third year, Apple will also support students who love to code with the Swift Student Challenge. Swift Playgrounds is an app for the iPad and Mac designed to make learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun. For this year’s challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through April 25. For more information, visit the Swift Student Challenge website.

