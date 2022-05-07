This is my (mostly) weekly column in which I write about whatever’s on my mind — which may have nothing to do with Apple. Today’s column doesn’t, so feel free to skip it unless you just want to read 10 of my random thoughts from this week.

Have you, like me, had your fill of the ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? Let’s just end it and let us (and them) return to our lives.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m against domestic abuse whether it’s against women or men. However, the Depp/Heard battle has come down to a “he said, she said” contest. No one except the two actors will never know the truth.

My personal opinion is that both are (like myself) deeply flawed individuals with lots of demons to overcome. Let’s pray for them, hope they get their acts together, and get on with their promising careers. Hollywood: don’t “cancel” Johnny Depp. Amber Heard haters: drop the petition to get her fired from “Aquaman 2.”

A marriage that’s fallen apart is a sad, sad thing. The fallout of it being played out in front of a global audience is a tragedy.

