Apple has been granted a patent (number 11,320,659) for a “headband for head-mounted device with magnetic components.” It involves the rumored “Apple Glasses,” an augmented reality/virtual reality headset.

In the patent, Apple says that head-mounted devices (HMDs) that display computer-generated reality (CGR) content include display devices and optics that guide light from the display devices to a user’s eyes. A support structure holds the device in place with respect to the user’s head.

Apple’s idea is for common support structure configurations include headbands with one strap that extends around the user’s head, headbands with a first strap that extends around the user’s head and a second strap that extends over the user’s head, and rigid structures that a housing of the head-mounted device is suspended from, such as a “halo” type support structure.

Here’s Apple’s abstract o the patent with technical details: “A head-mounted device includes a housing assembly and a headband that is connected to the housing assembly and is movable between a use position and a storage position. The head-mounted device also includes a first magnetic component that is located on the headband and a second magnetic component that is located on the headband. The first magnetic component is spaced from the second magnetic component in the use position, and the first magnetic component and the second magnetic component are magnetically attracted to each other in the storage position.”

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in late 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

