“The Last Thing He Told Me” series adaptation at Apple TV+ has added three new cast members, reports Variety.

Geoff Stults (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Guilty Party”), John Harlan Kim (“LA Law,” “9-1-1”), and Augusto Aguilera (“Made for Love,” “Promised Land”) will all appear in the series. Jennifer Garner will star along with previously announced cast members including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and Aisha Tyler.

About ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

“The Last Thing He Told Me” centers on a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband’s disappearance.

About Apple TV+

