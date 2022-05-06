iOttie has expanded its Velox series of iPhone accessories. The Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount, the Velox Magnetic Flush Mount, and the Velox Wireless Duo Stand are the newest additions to the brand’s series designed for MagSafe compatible iPhones.

Here’s how the company describes the products:

° The Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount features the same minimalistic, modern design the Velox series has known for, giving drivers a more customized mounting experience. Choose between dashboard and windshield installation to find the perfect mounting location for your MagSafe iPhone.

The newly redesigned, streamlined telescopic arm extends up to 6 inches and pivots 250° for a full range of viewing options. A friction ring and snap-lock make adjusting the arm easier than ever, while a strong suction cup offers secure installation. Powerful magnets provide precise alignment for efficient wireless charging at speeds of up to 7.5W and hold your iPhone in place even on the roughest terrain.

° The Velox Magnetic Flush Mount is a compact, low-profile dash mount that blends seamlessly into any vehicle’s interior without obstructing your view. Featuring a rotating ball joint that rotates, swivels, and tilts, you can easily adjust the mount head to find your ideal viewing angle with just one hand. Mount with confidence thanks to the advanced adhesive base and powerful magnets which securely hold your phone in place. Due to the cradle-free design of this mount, you also have full access to your iPhone’s port and buttons.

° The Velox Wireless Duo Stand has dual charging capabilities, so you can wirelessly charge your MagSafe compatible iPhone along with your AirPods or other Qi-enabled earbuds. The magnetic mounting face securely holds your iPhone to ensure an efficient charge at speeds of up to 7.5W. The wireless charging pad offers 5W of power for Qi-enabled devices and accessories. The Duo Stand features a built-in USB-C cable and an LED indicator light for the charging pad. A weighted base and non-slip silicone pads ensure a safe and secure charging experience, regardless of device size.

The Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount is priced at $59.95, the Velox Magnetic Flush Mount is priced at $29.95, and the Velox Wireless Duo Stand is priced at $69.99. They will be available for preorder on Amazon and available for purchase on iOttie.com beginning May 3. To learn more, visit the Velox series at www.iOttie.com.

