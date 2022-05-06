You can prepare for Mother’s Day (and you haven’t forgotten that Sunday, May 8) is Mother’s Day, have you?) with a variety of iOS/iPadOS apps.

Mix on Pix 1.0 (free, in-app purchases) for the iPhone and iPad is an app for adding just about anything on pictures, including texts, annotations, watermarks, photos, logos and more. Mix on Pix offers stock texts and themed stock art, as well as providing users with access to 477 available fonts and more.

Mother’s Day Card Creator (free, with in-app purchases provides free digital postage to send a holiday card. You pick your background, add some stickers, write your text, and mail it off.

I couldn’t find any specific Mother’s Day apps on the Mac App Store. However, Toolbox for Keynote (free, with in-app purchases) and Toolbox for Pages (free, with in-app purchases), and Greeting Cards ($9.99) offer ways to send customized cards (physical and virtual), mail, and email to your momma.

Apple is also promoting a Mother’s Day sale that offers two-hour courier delivery in some metro areas.

About Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Her campaign to make “Mother’s Day” a recognized holiday in the United States began in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died.

Ann Jarvis had been a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the Civil War, and created Mother’s Day Work Clubs to address public health issues. Anna Jarvis wanted to honor her mother by continuing the work she started and to set aside a day to honor all mothers.

By 1911 all U.S. states observed the holiday, with some of them officially recognizing Mother’s Day as a local holiday, the first being West Virginia, Jarvis’ home state, in 1910. In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honor mothers. (Ironically, although Jarvis was successful in founding Mother’s Day, she became resentful of the commercialization of the holiday.)

