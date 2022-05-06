Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Sisters”), Tre Hale (“Love and Monsters”), Carla Gallo (“Neighbors”), and Andrew Lopez (“Blockers”) round out the ensemble cast of’Apple TV+’s “Platonic“, joining Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in the comedy series from Nick Stoller, Francesca Delbanco and Sony TV, reports Deadline.

About ‘Platonic’

“Platonic” is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy that explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. Here’s the summary: A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

