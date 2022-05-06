Badland Party is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how Badland Party is described: A new Badland game with online multiplayer support! Play together with friends and family, or explore the atmospheric world by yourself!

Discover the next game in the multi-award-winning hit series that follows Apple’s Game of the Year and Design Award winning BADLAND and BADLAND 2, enjoyed by over 150 million players around the world.

Badland Party continues its creators quest to perfect atmospheric side-scrolling adventures with stunning graphics and innovative physics-based gameplay. Witness the award-winning series take the visual allure another step forward, introduce dozens of new characters to play with and allow friends to play together in both local and online multiplayer modes. Or enjoy a single player adventure together with an AI companion.

Survive through multiple new worlds, take down giant machines in epic boss-fights, co-operate to solve multiplayer puzzles, roll, fly, swim and dive through the beautiful lush world of Badland and help save the Clones from the heinous contraptions of the machine kind.

Whetter you play solo or with friends & family, Badland Party’s elegant controls and frequent checkpoints make it easy to pick up and enjoy. Yet, the wealth of missions, achievements and weekly challenges will impress even the most hardcore players.

Badland Party is a multiplayer (up to four) game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.

