Apple’s Jane Horvath is listed as a speaker at the 2022 Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection (CPDP) conference in Brussels, Belgium. Apple is also sponsoring the conference, which is scheduled for May 23 through May 25.

About Jane Horvath

Here’s how the site describes Horvath: Jane is the Senior Director of Global Privacy at Apple. She has been with the company since September of 2011, and brings more than a decade of information privacy and legal experience to the role. She is responsible for overseeing Apple’s compliance with global privacy laws as well as working internally and externally on developing issues related to privacy. Prior to Apple, Jane was Global Privacy Counsel at Google. Before that, Ms. Horvath served as the DOJ’s first Chief Privacy Counsel and Civil Liberties Officer.

At the DOJ, she was a member of the High Level Contact Group and leader of the U.S. delegation of experts tasked with exploring common ground between the European Union’s Third Pillar data protection principles and U.S. federal privacy laws. Prior to the DOJ, she also was the General Counsel of Digital City Inc., an America Online, Inc. (AOL) subsidiary, and Assistant General Counsel at AOL, where she helped draft the company’s first privacy policies. Jane holds a Bachelor of Science from the College of William and Mary and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia.

About CPDP

CPDP is a non-profit platform originally founded in 2007 by research groups from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, the Université de Namur and Tilburg University. The platform was joined in the following years by the Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique and the Fraunhofer Institut für System und Innovationsforschung and has now grown into a platform carried by 20 academic centers of excellence from the EU, the US and beyond.

