Apple’s Beats by Dre subsidiary has released a new limited-edition version (US$330) of its Powerbeats Pro headphones in collaboration with London designer Paria Farzaneh.

Here’s a list of its features: In-ear wireless earphones in yellow and purple. Includes USB-A charging cable, four sets of silicone ear tips for alternate sizing, and charging case.

· Class 1 Bluetooth® via Apple H1 chip

· Up to 9 hours of listening time

· Up to 1.5 hrs of playback with 5-minute charge

· Audio Sharing and Find My features included

· Hands-free voice control compatible

· Dual beam-forming microphones

· Earphones: H2.2 in; 0.71 oz

