Apple’s Beats by Dre subsidiary has released a new limited-edition version (US$330) of its Powerbeats Pro headphones in collaboration with London designer Paria Farzaneh.
Here’s a list of its features: In-ear wireless earphones in yellow and purple. Includes USB-A charging cable, four sets of silicone ear tips for alternate sizing, and charging case.
· Class 1 Bluetooth® via Apple H1 chip
· Up to 9 hours of listening time
· Up to 1.5 hrs of playback with 5-minute charge
· Audio Sharing and Find My features included
· Hands-free voice control compatible
· Dual beam-forming microphones
· Earphones: H2.2 in; 0.71 oz
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today