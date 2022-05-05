Microsoft has announced that it’s partnered with Epic Games to make Fortnite available on supported browser-enabled devices for free with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) in 26 countries.

This means you need two things to play Fortnite in cloud-supported markets:

° A Microsoft account;

° An iOS, iPadOS, Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC with internet access

With no installation or memberships required, all you need to do is go to Xbox.com/play on your web browser and sign-in with your Microsoft Account to party-up with friends or earn your next Victory Royale in Fortnite.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related