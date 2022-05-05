CNote has announced that Apple is deploying US$25 million from its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to support underserved communities in the U.S.

The funds will be made available through CNote as cash deposits to credit unions and community banking institutions. CNote is a women-led fintech platform helping individual and institutional investors align their fixed income and cash portfolios with their values.

Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) is a long-term effort to help ensure more positive outcomes for communities of color, particularly for the Black community. Apple launched it with a $100 million commitment in February 2021. You can read more bout the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related