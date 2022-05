As noted by MacRumors, Apple has reduced trade-in values for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 3 through Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and select Samsung and Google smartphones.

Apple is also no longer accepting Apple Watch Series 2 trade-ins. iPhone trade-in values are unchanged. You can find the new trade-in values here.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today