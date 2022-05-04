Mosyle has announced the availability of its Apple Unified Platform, a solution designed to fully integrate five critical applications into a single Apple-only platform.

By combining mobile device management (MDM), endpoint security, internet privacy and security, identity management and application management, Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle, says the company is “making it easier than ever for businesses to seamlessly deploy, manage and protect Apple devices at work and schools.”

Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform integrates five previously disparate features and functions into a single platform, including:

Enhanced Device Management: Delivers full MDM for macOS, iOS and tvOS, zero-touch deployment and automated ongoing management, support for shared devices, support for BYOD, and integrations with Google, Microsoft, Active Directory and more.

Endpoint Security: Deploys 24/7 protection regardless of location, ensuring devices leverage the latest macOS security tools, follow leading cybersecurity recommendations, and meet industry compliance mandates. The solution provides native antivirus and malware detection and will continuously scan, isolate, lock and wipe infected devices. It also automates management and security of privileged accounts with Admin On-Demand, the first and only privileged access management solution for macOS.

Internet Privacy & Security: Provides encrypted DNS functionality that automates web filtering and encryption exclusively on Apple endpoints. By focusing on the device instead of the network, customers get fast, secure and reliable web privacy and security at work or on the go.

Identity Management: Combines Single Sign On (SSO) functionality with two factor authentication to deliver the highest level of security for all company-owned Apple devices. The solution enforces security standardization across every Mac while simplifying the way employees use work credentials to authenticate Macs. It supports Okta, Ping Identity, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more.

Application Management: Allows organizations to remotely deploy, update and manage any compatible app on Apple devices regardless of if the app is available on the Apple App Store.

To learn more about Mosyle and the Apple Unified Platform, visit https://business.mosyle.com/.

Mosyle also announced it has closed an US$196 million Series B funding round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners with participation from StepStone Group and all previous investors including Elephant and Album VC.

