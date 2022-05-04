Apple TV+’s “Severance” and “Slow Horses” were among the top 10 most-streamed shows of April, according to JustWatch. They placed fourth and ninth, respectively

The international streaming guide says “Better Call Saul” was the most streamed show in April. Also, in the top 10, and their rankings, were: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (send), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (third), “Yellowstone” (fifth), “Outer Range” (sixth), “The Batman” (seventh), “Moon Knight” (eighth), and “Tokyo Vice” (10th).

