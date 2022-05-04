Apple TV+ is purportedly in the early development stages for a TV reboot of the 1991 Nick Nolte-Barbra Streisand feature film, “The Prince of Tides,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Tate Taylor (“The Help”) is purportedly, attached to pen the script for the Sony Pictures Television drama. The Hollywood Reporter’s sources say offers are already being made to A-list talent ahead of a potential production start this summer.

The Apple series, which like the movie is also based on Conroy’s 1986 novel, will be a romantic drama that follows a man who falls in love with his sister’s psychiatrist as he works out the issues that stem from his troubled childhood.

About Apple TV+

