Apple store employees in Atlanta have reached an agreement with the company to hold a union election on June 2, according to a copy of the stipulated election agreement obtained by The Verge.

If approved the Cumberland Mall location will be the first unionized Apple retail location in the US. In April, it became the first Apple retail location to file for a union election in the US. Workers at the Grand Central Terminal store in New York have also launched a union drive, as have workers at the Towson Town Center store in Maryland.

“We are doing this because we adore Apple and we love our jobs and we want to make sure we can continue to love the company as much as we do right now,” Elli Daniels, a retail employee and union organizer, told The Verge. “We aren’t doing this because we want to turn our backs on the company.”

