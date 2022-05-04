Apple has posted an article on its Newsroom page telling how Skywalker Sound artists share their creative process, the origins of R2-D2’s voice, and their journey to building a vast sound library. It’s part of the “May the 4th Be With You” celebration.

Skywalker Ranch is the vast facility owned and conceived by George Lucas, the creator of the epic Star Wars universe. The cornerstone of the ranch is Skywalker Sound, a world-class sound design, editing, mixing, and audio post-production facility. The 153,000-square-foot, red-bricked building is surrounded by vineyards and the man-made Lake Ewok.

From the article: With the power of approximately 130 Mac Pro racks, as well as 50 iMac, 50 MacBook Pro, and 50 Mac mini computers running Pro Tools as their main audio application, along with a fleet of iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV devices, Skywalker is advancing sound artistry and reshaping the industry.

Today (May 4) is is an (informal) day observed annually to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise created by founder and former chairman and CEO of Lucasfilm, George Lucas. Observance of Star Wars Days spread quickly through media and grassroots celebrations since the franchise began in 1977.

