Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: The competition regulator in the Netherlands today announced that Apple’s rules surrounding Dutch dating apps remain insufficient.

° From 9to5Mac: iPhone prices may rise outside the US, but analysts ar optimistic despite Apple’s warning.

° From The Mac Observer: Projected revenue losses for 3Q22 point to a chink in Apple’s armor: its over reliance on China for final assembly of most products.

° From Reuters: – Spanish authorities have detected “Pegasus” spyware in the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles, the government minister for the presidency.

° From MacVoices Live!: In a new episode, host Chuck Joiner thanks everyone for helping grow the show with social media activity, and explains the upcoming coverage of the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) show from Las Vegas. He also shares a ride on The Loop, an outtake, and the month’s Support Report.

