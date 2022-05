Microsoft Edge has overtaken Apple’s Safari to become the world’s second most popular desktop browser, based on data fromStatCounter, a web analytics company/website.

Microsoft Edge is now used on 10.07% of desktop computers worldwide, 0.46% head of Safari, which has 9.61%. Google Chrome is still in the lead position with 66.64% share. Mozilla’s Firefox comes n fourth with 7.86%.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today