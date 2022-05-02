The tech world is buzzing after Apple announced its new “Self Service Repair Store.” Some say this is a major win for consumers who previously had to rely on the company itself or an authorized repair shop.

For many what could have been a simple fix often turned into pressure to buy a brand new device. In a new sustainable electronics survey by ARRIS Composites, more than half of Americans say electronics sustainability is important to them and that 64% of Americans have tried to get a broken device repaired before buying a new one.

The nationwide survey also shows 35% of people who purchase a new cell phone do so because their current one broke, only 20% did so because they wanted the latest model. The same goes for computers and laptops. Almost half of Americans say they bought a new one out of necessity.

Take a look at the full report for more insights on how often Americans replace their electronic devices, what they do with the old ones, and what some say would make it easier to recycle gadgets. ARRIS is a manufacture/design company that wants to empower “the world’s top brands to produce smarter, lighter, stronger, and more sustainable products at scale.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related