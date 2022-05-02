Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled “After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul,” and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive’s departure.

° From WKRN: A Columbia, Tennessee, family says an unknown Apple AirTag tracked them for hours at Disney World.

° From CNBC: Intel’s Pat Gelsinger now expects the semiconductor industry to suffer supply shortages until 2024.

° From Macworld: Apple has already removed nearly three million underperforming apps from the App Store.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple gives developers more time to update outdated apps before App Store removal.

