Frontier Communications says it’s delivering “an industry-leading video experience” for customers with Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K.

Frontier customers can enjoy a limited time offer of three months of free Apple TV+. In addition to Apple TV+, new 2 Gig customers will also receive an Apple TV 4K, Apple’s premium entertainment device for the living room.

What’s more, returning Apple TV+ subscribers are also eligible for the (US$4.99/month after free trial and one subscription per Family Sharing group). The plan automatically renews until cancelled. Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

“We’re excited to bring the award-winning Apple TV+ service and state-of-the-art Apple TV 4K to our customers,” says John Harrobin, executive vice president, Consumer, Frontier. “With more devices and programming options than ever before, we’re making our customers’ homes even smarter and powering it all with our fast, highly reliable fiber-optic technology.”

Frontier Communications is an American telecommunications company. The company previously served primarily rural areas and smaller communities, but now also serves several large metropolitan markets and has customers in more than 25 states.

