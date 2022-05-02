Would you pay $100,000 for an automobile made by Apple? A new article at iDropNews says that could be the starting price.

About the price tag

Here’s what “LeaksByApple” to say in the article: Nowadays, you can buy a Tesla for around $46,000. Well, don’t expect the Apple Car to cost less than $100,000. As I always tell you, this isn’t final, there is a lot of work to do, and many things could change during the development process, but the price will be high, that’s for sure.

The reason behind this is that Apple doesn’t have any reputation as a car manufacturer, and the company feels like it has to wait until it can compete with a brand like Tesla. If it aims for a market that Tesla isn’t dominating, it will have the time to earn a reputation as a good car manufacturer, and only then could Apple start competing with Tesla at a lower price point.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks that a $100,000 price tag for an Apple Car is almost certain. This isn’t going to be a vehicle that your average person (like me) will be able to afford.

Other tidbits about the Apple Car in the iDropNews article:

° It won’t have a physical key. You’ll need an iPhone with an Apple Car Key feature to get into it.

° It will have “quite a few” titanium parts.

° Apple doesn’t want other manufacturers, and therefore competitors, to mass-produce the Apple Car, so it will turn to current parents such as Foxconn.

° Despite rumors, the vehicle will have a steering wheel and lack full self-driving capabilities because the technology is nowhere near ready for full autonomous driving.

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

