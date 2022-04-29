Reporter Zoe Schiffer of The Verge has a new report on the unionization efforts at Apple: After being the first of the company’s 272 retail locations to file for a union election, workers at The Apple Store at Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall location spoke with Schiffer about what they’re fighting for, and shared an open letter, exclusive to The Verge.

The letter, which employees plan to post today in the break room at work, outlines what workers hope to achieve in their unionization effort: fair compensation and transparency on alleged pay inequality within the company, a commitment to promote more BIPOC employees into leadership positions, and increased COVID-19 safety measures in stores. “We are doing this because we adore Apple and we love our jobs and we want to make sure we can continue to love the company as much as we do right now,” Elli Daniels, a retail employee and union organizer, tells Schiffer. “We aren’t doing this because we want to turn our backs on the company.”

The full letter is available on The Verge.

