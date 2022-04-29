Prune + is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone and iPad, but, not, alas for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Prune+ is described: Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation.

With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil.

• A unique digital plant for your pocket

• Beautiful, minimalist art and a super clean interface—it’s just you and the trees

• Meditative music and sound design for you to zen out to

• No IAP, no monetization strategy, no currencies

• Share screenshots of your unique tree creations with friends

• Synchronize progress across all your devices

Prune+ is a single player game for ages 4 and up.

