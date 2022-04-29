According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -11% year-over-year (YoY) to 314 million units in quarter one (Q1) of 2022. And it’s good news for the new iPhone SE.

According to the research group, Samsung topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 24% share in Q1 2022, the highest first quarter performance over the past five years. Apple ranked the second place with 18% share. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list.

“Apple shipped 57 million iPhones worldwide, up +1% YoY, for 18% global marketshare in Q1 2022,” says Woody Oh , Director at Strategy Analytics. “Apple had a good quarter, led by iPhone 13 series and the newly launched iPhone SE (2022), which starts to become a volume driver in lower segment. Apple also captured the highest first quarter market share since 2013, at the expense of leading Chinese brands who are hampered by the sluggish home market.”

Oh’s remarks are interesting as some reports — see here and here, for example— have claimed that the new iPhone SE is a bust.

The Canalys research group seems to concur with Strategy Analytics. It says Apple “combined high demand for the iPhone 13 series with a new iPhone SE, leading to solid growth of 8% and 56.5 million units shipped.”

The new iPhone SE comes in three colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone SE is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at US$429.

