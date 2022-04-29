Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From Cult of Mac: People who ordered a top-tier MacBook Pro in February are being notified that it won’t be delivered until June. The delay results from COVID-19 lockdowns in China hampering notebook assembly.

° From Nvidia: Nvidia says its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW is gaining native support for Macs with Apple silicon chips.

° From MacRumors: Some Mac Studio owners have noticed that their machines are making a high-pitched “whining” sound that appears to be coming from the fan. There are pages of complaints on the MacRumors forums about the issue, and it seems to be affecting a number of users.

° From 9to5Mac: Although the vast majority of Apple products are assembled in China, Apple also uses some of Foxconn’s facilities in countries like Brazil and India to assemble iPhones.

° From AppleInsider: The US and 60 partner countries around the world are signatories to a new pledge aiming to keep the global internet affordable to all, have a “free flow of information,” and protects human rights.

° From The Mac Observer: A Brooklyn, New York man has been convicted for scamming $4.7 million from American Express through the purchase and sale of iPhones.

° From iMore: Reportedly leaked front panels on Weibo show that the new pill and hole design might be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Brittany Smith, Frank Petrie, Jeff Gamet, Andrew Orr and Jim Rea join host Chuck Joiner to discuss web browsers, how Google is trying to control the internet, and where the new Duck Duck Go browser fits in. Then, the group covers the reports of more Macs than PCs shipping last quarter, and Plex dropping support for podcasts. (Part 2)

