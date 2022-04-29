Reelgood, a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine with five million users, has shared its its top 10 most-watched movies and TV shows from this week (April 20 to April 26).

The Batman is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is the show, Better Call Saul (AMC+). Moon Knight (Disney+), All the Old Knives (Prime Video), and Anatomy of a Scandal also made the top 5. New on the list is Barry (HBO Max) at #10. In spots 6-10 are Severance (Apple TV+, Halo (Paramount+), Death on the Nile (HBO Max and Hulu), and Sonic the Hedgehog (Prime Video).

“Severance” season one is now streaming on Apple TV+. It’s already been renewed for a second season.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related