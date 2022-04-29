Apple still leads the global tablet market despite a decrease in iPad sales. Worldwide tablet shipments reached 38.4 million units during the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), posting a decline of 3.9% year over year as demand slowed, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Shipments are still above pre-pandemic levels. However, the research group says growth has softened, which is an indication of the market reverting to normal seasonality. Also, aggressive purchasing of devices in 2020 and 2021 led many users to hold onto their recently purchased tablets, adds IDC.

Apple sold 12.1 million iPads in 1Q22 compared to 12.7 million in the year-ago quarter. That’s down 4.6% year-over-year. It has 31.5% market share. Also in the top five and their market share are: Samsung, 21.1%; Amazon, 9.6%; Lenovo, 7.8%; and Huawei, 5.8%.

