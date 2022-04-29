Ahead of the premiere of the all-new Mother’s Day special “To Mom (And Dad), With Love” on Friday, May 6, Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the new original special, which is based on the classic “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

About ‘To Mom (and Dad) With Love’

Here’s how the special is described: “To Mom (And Dad), With Love” is a sweet Mother’s Day celebration of friendship and family featuring the beloved Peanuts gang. While the other kids are excited to celebrate the special day, for Peppermint Patty it’s just a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom. With her good friend Marcie by her side, she soon realizes that real families come in all shapes and sizes, and that Mother’s Day is an opportunity to thank that special person in your life who means the most to you. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock embark on an epic adventure to find Woodstock’s long-lost mom.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Clay Kaytis and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

