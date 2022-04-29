In a support article, Apple explains what’s new in the latest firmware (1.0.301) for its AirTag tracking devices. It requires and iOS 14.5 or later and tunes the unwanted tracking sound to more easily locate an unknown AirTag.

To check your firmware version

Open the Find My app. Tap the Items tab. Select your AirTag in the list of items. Tap the name of your AirTag, and the serial number and firmware version will appear.

To Update your AirTag

