Pretzel, a new shopping assistant, has launched in the Apple App Store. By automatically building collections of online purchases or wishlist items—and with swipe-able, shareable features like many photo-sharing and dating apps—Pretzel keeps track of online purchases so users don’t have to.

It also sports a Returns Reminder feature to help users remembers when to return unloved purchases to retailers.

Amazon, Target, and Home Depot to Pretzel, the app determines which items are closest to their return window, and sends a weekly reminder to their phones. Users can mark items that have already been returned, items they intend to keep, or even highly specific items to receive a special alert 48 hours before the return window closes. Pretzel users also have the ability to change these times directly within the app.

Pretzel, and its new Returns Reminder feature, are now available to download for free on the Apple App Store in the U.S.

